Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Northland Power stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

