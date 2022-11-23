Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,140,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.24. 6,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

