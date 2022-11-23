Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.36, but opened at $38.30. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 688 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,282 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

