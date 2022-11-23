Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $146.89. Approximately 40,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,704,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.03.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

