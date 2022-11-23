NuCypher Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.10 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $73.12 million and $2.10 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

