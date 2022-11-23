Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18. 6,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,313,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

