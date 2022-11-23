Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04. 177,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 256,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.