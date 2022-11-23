Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04. 177,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 256,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

