Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.83. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 420,028 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
