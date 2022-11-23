Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.83. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 420,028 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

