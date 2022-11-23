NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 601,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,983,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $334.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

