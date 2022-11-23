NXM (NXM) Price Hits $39.51 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $39.51 or 0.00236953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $260.54 million and approximately $1,276.88 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,674.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010505 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003753 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.



