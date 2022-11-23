NXM (NXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,259.29

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $38.94 or 0.00234813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $256.78 million and approximately $1,259.29 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003760 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.14610138 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,232.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.