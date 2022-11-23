Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,735 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in onsemi by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

onsemi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

