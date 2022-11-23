Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $10.01 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,830 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 264,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 253,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,649,740. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.