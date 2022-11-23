Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,075,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,632,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $413.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

