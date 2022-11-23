Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. RH comprises about 1.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC owned 0.10% of RH worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.91. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,590. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

