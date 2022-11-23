Oasis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $267.28 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $267.28 million and $22.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.87 or 0.07141662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04657852 USD and is up 5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $24,750,831.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

