Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Acquires £89,100 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger bought 10,000 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £89,100 ($105,356.51).

Ocean Wilsons Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OCN traded down GBX 24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 871 ($10.30). 25,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,893. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.01 million and a P/E ratio of 627.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 868.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 903.53. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 795 ($9.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

