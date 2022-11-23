Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Acquires £89,100 in Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Caroline Foulger bought 10,000 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £89,100 ($105,356.51).
Ocean Wilsons Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OCN traded down GBX 24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 871 ($10.30). 25,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,893. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.01 million and a P/E ratio of 627.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 868.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 903.53. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 795 ($9.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile
