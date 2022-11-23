Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $739.72 million, a PE ratio of 169.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

