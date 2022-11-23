Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 7.7%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. 131,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,775,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 874,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.