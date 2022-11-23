Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading 194% Higher

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) shares shot up 194% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Online Vacation Center Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

