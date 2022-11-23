Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading 194% Higher

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) shares shot up 194% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.
