Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $292.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

