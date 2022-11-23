OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OTP Bank Nyrt. from 13,455.00 to 13,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS OTPBF opened at 22.50 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a fifty-two week low of 18.95 and a fifty-two week high of 59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of 22.45 and a 200-day moving average of 23.48.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

