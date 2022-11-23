Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $18.91. Outset Medical shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 581 shares.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brothem sold 1,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $589,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $938,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $994.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,145,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $11,620,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 209.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,018,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

