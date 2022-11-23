Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $6,536.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,451.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00475090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00118352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00818010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00698822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00240249 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,816,942 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.