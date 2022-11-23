PACK Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,811 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.8% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.94. 70,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $288.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

