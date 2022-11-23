PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PACK Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 56,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,528. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
