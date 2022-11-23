PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Cut by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,437 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $63,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,364,000 after buying an additional 1,375,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 19.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 272,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $29.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.