PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $10.72. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 88,456 shares trading hands.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 702,453 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.