Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,251,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 127,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,711. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $118.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

