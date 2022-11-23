Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

