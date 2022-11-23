Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. 439,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,687. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

