Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 916,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 32,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.