Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.12. 30,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.