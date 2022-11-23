Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.55. 139,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,686. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

