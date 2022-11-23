Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 91,291 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.71. 13,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

