Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,666 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,097. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

