Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 89.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

