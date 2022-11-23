Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.77.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
