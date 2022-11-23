Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. 4,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.