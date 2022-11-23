Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,200 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $35,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. 74,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

