Payden & Rygel Has $18.36 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.91. 44,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,948. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

