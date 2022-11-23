Payden & Rygel Purchases 33,017 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 57,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

