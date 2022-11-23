Payden & Rygel Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $159.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.