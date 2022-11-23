Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 7,536 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $40,392.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,160,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.4 %

PAYO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 1,903,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,983. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $20,336,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Payoneer Global

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.