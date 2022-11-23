PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading 4.2% Higher

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01. 74,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 135,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

PaySign Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 16,201 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $38,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,688.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 265,517.2% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

