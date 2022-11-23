PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:PED opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

