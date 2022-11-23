Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $961.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

