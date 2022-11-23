Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of RI stock traded down €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €188.70 ($192.55). 431,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €182.96. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

