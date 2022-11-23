Personal Assets Trust plc (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of PNL opened at GBX 479.70 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.08 and its 200-day moving average price is £224.73. Personal Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,549.21.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 55 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £259.60 ($306.96). Also, insider Mandy Clements bought 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,171.41). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 309 shares of company stock valued at $146,581.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

