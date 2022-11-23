Petiole USA ltd Has $529,000 Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Petiole USA ltd cut its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in ACNB were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

