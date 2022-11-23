Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 300,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $132,750.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,823,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

